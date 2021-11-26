Charlotte T. Newcomb, age 79, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away November 23, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Elver Tharpe; her daughter, Sharon N. Gay; her brother, Roy L. Tharpe, Jr.; and her grandson Aaron Scott Gay. She is survived by her son, Kenny Newcomb (Steve); her grandsons, Ricky Guthrie, Jr. and Matthew Shane Gay; two great grandchildren, Liam Michael Guthrie and Madelyn Renee Gay; and oldest best friend, Ernest “Sonny” Newcomb. Charlotte had retired from Verizon, formerly GTE, where she started off as an Operator. She loved her jewelry, playing Bingo, and dancing. She never met a stranger and loved her family. Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 noon Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, VA with interment at Public Fork Christian Church Cemetery, Red Oak, VA at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 to 12:00, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
