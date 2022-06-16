Edward Richard ‘BUD’ Easter, Sr., son of the late John Richard Easter and Hattie Claiborne Easter, was born on Sunday, October 15, 1933 in Greensville County, Virginia.
On Monday, June 13, 2022; God in His infinite wisdom released our dear loved one from the cares and sufferings of this life and transitioned him to a life and peace and eternal rest. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Lela Marie Easter and a sister, Lillian Vaughan.
Survivors include: three children, Sharon Crump (George Sr.) of Quinton, Virginia, Joyce Walker (Willie) of Kingsland, Georgia and Edward R. Easter, Jr. (Stacy) of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren, George Jr., Richard, Derrick, Jayquan, Jordan and Marcus; four great-grandchildren, King, Aiyannah, Amlyon and Ralen; his siblings, Elmore Easter (Bernadine) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Albert Easter of Quinton, Virginia, Carl Easter of Emporia, Virginia, Verly Davis of Richmond, Virginia, Monroe Easter (Odessa) of Dinwiddie, Virginia, and William Easter of Emporia, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Easter will lie in repose from 12 Noon to 5 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 and on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 1 PM to 2 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest with military honors in the Greene Family Cemetery, Ante, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.