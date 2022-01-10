Lena Beatrice “Bea” Hazelip O’Quinn died at her home in Emporia, Virginia on December 24, 2021. She was born in LaRue County, Kentucky on June 14, 1928 to the late Jewell Puckett Hazelip and Graham Hazelip. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dalton Ray O’Quinn, Sr.; two sons, Michael Randy O’Quinn and James David O’Quinn; a grandson, Chad O’Quinn; three brothers, Woodrow Hazelip, Herbert Hazelip and Leroy Hazelip; and a sister, Dorothy Louise Mentler.
She is survived by three children: Dalton Ray O’Quinn, Jr. of Brunswick, Georgia, Wanda O’Quinn Proctor of Emporia, Virginia, and William Howard O’Quinn and his wife Tibby of Brunswick, Georgia.
She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren: Denise Thompson (Bill Bailey), Tommy O’Quinn, Tonya Paul (John), Brad O’Quinn (Jamie), Brian O’Quinn (Beth), Holly Deignan (C.J.), and Joy O’Quinn (Jimmy Neesmith).
She leaves behind nine great-grandchildren: Garrett James, Cassidy James, Brandon Bullock, Jonathan Paul, Abigail Williams, Sydney Paul, Dalton Lilly O’Quinn, Cadence Moss and Baylie O’Quinn.
She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Bobbie O’Quinn of Brunswick, Georgia, her sister-in-law, Anna Hazelip of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, her brother-in-law, J.B. O’Quinn of Brunswick, Georgia, along with many nieces and nephews.
She met her husband of fifty years while he was stationed at Ft. Knox, Kentucky and moved to Brunswick, Georgia where she lived until his death. She then moved to Emporia, Virginia to live with her daughter.
Her children credit her with instilling in them the importance of kindness and showing them, by her example, the rich blessings of family. She carried out many responsibilities over her lifetime with gentleness and devotion.
Lena Bea’s legacy was a life well-lived. She was a talented gardener of beautiful flowers and a gifted cook of delicious meals. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 States and 4 Provinces along with many Caribbean Islands. For many years she was an active member of Northside Baptist Church in Brunswick, Georgia.
The service will be held in Brunswick, Georgia at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church at 25123 Blue Star Highway Jarratt, VA 23867 or to Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad at 513 South Main Street Emporia, VA 23847.
