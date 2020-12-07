Ms. Ersie Jane Robinson, age 101, of Emporia, Virginia, peacefully slipped into eternal slumber on Tuesday, December 1, 2020; while in the comfort of her home.
Ersie began her journey through life on Tuesday, August 5, 1919, in Greensville County, Virginia. She was born to the parentage of the late Charlie and Estella Woodley Robinson.
Survivors include: 9 children, Mary L. Hicks of Richmond, Virginia, Deloris Taylor of Emporia, Virginia, Sylvia Jean Hill (Samuel) and Alexander Robinson (Carolyn),both of Richmond, Virginia, George Robinson (Althea) of Fort Washington, Maryland, Willie Robinson of Richmond, Virginia, McArthur Robinson (Wanda) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Joanna Person and Dewayne Robinson (Phyllis) all of Emporia, Virginia; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Ms. Robinson will lie in repose from 12 to 5 PM on Sunday, December 7, 2020 and 9am to 11 on Monday, December 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, December 8, 2020 at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Skippers, Virginia, with Rev. Kelsey Moore delivering words of comfort.
