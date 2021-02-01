James “Jimmy” Berkley Jean, Sr. (also known fondly by many as “Nip”), 86, of Colonial Heights, Virginia passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021.
He was born on December 3, 1934 in Emporia, Virginia to the late Lillian J. Jean and Ernest L. “Buddy” Jean. He was preceded in death by his brother, E. Lashley Jean, Jr., and sister, Nell J. Daniel.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly J. Beeler (Tim) of Colonial Heights, his son James “Jay” Jean, Jr. (Karin) of Lake Worth, Florida, beloved grandchildren, Toni Wright (Benny), Cody Beeler, Samantha Jean, all of Lake Worth, Florida, and Rachel Beeler of Colonial Heights, Virginia, a great-granddaughter Adalyn Wright, sister, Shirley J. Latham and niece, Debra K. Baird, both of Emporia.
Jimmy was a 1958 graduate of Wake Forest University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History. He taught at Petersburg High School for ten years before moving on to teach at ALMC, Fort Lee, Virginia. He taught at ALMC for 30+ years before retiring in 2003. While at ALMC, Jimmy received numerous honors and awards.
As a young man, Jimmy was quite the athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball at Greensville County High School and was co-captain in all three sports. He also held All-District and All-Conference honors in those sports. Jimmy was known as “The Emporia Flash” because of his speed and agility on the football field.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. If you would like to join us for the service remotely, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch the livestream on Jimmy’s obituary page. You can also leave a Hug From Home, signifying your attendance at the service by visiting the website or calling the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.