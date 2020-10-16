On Monday, November 11, 1935, Wyntear (Juanita) Delores Brown Pearson, was born to the loving care and parentage of the late James Washington Brown and Gracie Laurel Kelly Brown. On Sunday, October 11, 2020, while in the serenity of her home, Juanita finished her race and received her crown.
Survivors include: sisters, Rebecca Otelia B. Atkins and Grace Elizabeth B. Gillus (William) both of Emporia, Virginia; nieces, Shelia Daniels (Herbert) of Clearwater, Florida and Bishop Juanita B. Jefferson (her name sake); nephews, Deacon William L. Brown of Emporia, Virginia, Deacon Willie Gillus, Jr. of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Minister Bradford Gillus (Amanda) of Lawrenceville, Virginia and Jamie (Rosie) Atkins of Charlotte, North Carolina; twelve great-nieces, six great-nephews; eight great-great nieces; ten great-great nephews; a host of cousins and friends.
Graveside services were held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
Professional service were entrusted to Knox-High Mortuary, Inc.
