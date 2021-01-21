Romine Mahood Overbey, 91, a retired teacher, died on January 20, 2021 at the Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Overbey was born in Emporia, VA, the daughter of Hattie Camp and Benjamin Worrell Mahood. She received her undergraduate degree from Longwood College and Master’s degree from Madison College. She was a longtime resident of Berryville, VA where she was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church and in the past taught Sunday School and was church librarian. She was active in many community volunteer organizations and received special recognition for her services from the State Arboretum at Blandy, Downtown Berryville, Inc. and Clarke Co. Litter and Recycling Comm. She was also recognized by the Winchester Star for her dedication in litter pick-up for over 15 years.
Mrs. Overbey is survived by her husband, Bill, daughter, Susan Hollins (David), two grandchildren, Katherine (Mike) and Andrew, and great-grandchild, Charlie. Also, her nieces Connie Rosenberger, Kitty Adams and Tennys Doyle and their husbands and children.
Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her sister, Emily Mahood Barfield and brother, Benjamin Mahood, who was killed at the battle of St. Lo in France during World War II.
Services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clarke County Humane Society, P.O. Box 731, Berryville, VA 22611; D-Day Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523; or the Foundation of the State Arboretum, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620.
