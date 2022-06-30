James Cloud “Cloudy Bill” Lucy, age 84, of Emporia, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Born and raised in Freeman, VA, he was the son of the late John James and Ruby Daniel Lucy. He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Anderson Lucy, and a sister, Shirley Lucy Trent.
Mr. Lucy retired after more than 30 years at Rochester Button Company. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, socializing, meeting new friends, and telling stories. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Lucy Sheldon and husband, Steve, and Jennifer Lucy Moody and husband, Dwayne; grandchildren, Whitney Davis (Michael), Morgan Best, James Russell Moody, and Jackson Moody; a great-grandson, Alden Davis.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Liberty Cemetery, Dolphin, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 67, Dolphin, VA 23843. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
