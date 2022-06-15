Deacon Garfield R. Tyler was born to the late Deacon Judge Tyler and the late Clara (Clarie) Joyner Tyler in Greensville County, Virginia.
‘Tuck’, as he was affectionately called by his loving family and friends, kept a pleasant disposition through the challenge of illness. While at the Southside Regional Medical Center, he peacefully transitioned from this world to be with the Lord during the early hours of Pentecost Sunday, June 5, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Nancy Parham Tyler and his siblings, Sue Martha Tyler, Omelia (Mia) Rowe, Charlie E. (Bill) Tyler and wife Carrie, Judge ‘Buddy’ Tyler, Roosevelt ‘Lemuel’ Tyler and wife Elizabeth, Cornelia Jefferson and husband Marcellus, and the Reverend Herman Tyler.
Loving memories will forever be treasured by: his daughters, Linda M. Felton (Ronald Gregory) and Sheila Tyler Smith; God-daughter, Felicia M. James; grandson, Andrew Felton (Sophia); granddaughters, Nicole F. Wakefield (Shawn) and Brianna M. Smith; great-grandchildren, Nolah Wakefield, Olantai Wakefield, O’Cean Wakefield and O’Zir Wakefield; one brother, Calvin Tyler, Sr. (Virginia Mozelle); sisters-in-law, Marie P. Tyler and Claudelle H. Tyler; extended family members, Martha Harper, Alexander and Ruth Ridley; Charlie and Winnie Neaves, Clifton and Lottie Tyler, Essie P. Freeman, Frank Parham, Willie Parham, Joseph and Bonnie Parham, Robert and Dianne Parham, Phil and Gloria Walker, the Rev. Mack A. Parham, Roy and Joanne Parham, Virginia Hayes, Dale Mouldin, Donnell and Shawna Parham, and Patricia Parham; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Knox- High Mortuary, Inc. located at 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Deacon Tyler will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022 and from 9 to 11 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022; followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Dr. Dorth P. Edwards, Jr., delivering words of comfort. He will be laid to rest at the Briggs-Field Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be register via: www.knox-highmortuary.com
