Mildred Celestine Miles Lewis, daughter of the late Toussant Miles and Nevada Cooke Miles, was born on September 23, 1931 in Greensville County, Virginia.
Mildred departed this earthly life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022; while in the care of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia Virginia.
Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of: four children, Andrew R. Lewis, Jr. (Barbara) of Richmond, Virginia, Dennis Lewis of Skippers, Virginia, Girlie Lewis Mccauley of Suffolk, Virginia and Judith Lewis of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Peggy Goodwyn (Randolph) of Baltimore, Maryland, Gladys Robinson and Eloise Robinson (Theodore) both of Skippers, Virginia; one brother, Bill Miles of Pleasant Hill, North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. located at 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Lewis will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Antioch Baptist Church, Skippers, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
