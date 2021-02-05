Anderson ‘Shag/Junie Flip’ Simmons, Jr. began his journey through life on Thursday, March 22, 1956 in Emporia, Virginia.
He was one of seven children born to the parentage of the late Anderson Simmons, Sr. and Ida Simmons.
On Friday, January 29, 2021; while in the care of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia, our dear loved peacefully departed this earthly life. In addition to his parents, Anderson is preceded in death by: one sister, Avie Hodo and four brothers, Malvin Lee Simmons, Clifton Simmons, Calvin Stokes and Michael Barner.
Survivors include: one daughter, Shalita Washington of Richmond, Virginia; two sons, Martavious and Raphael Harris both of Emporia, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Amaya, Amari, Tashawn, Lil’ Tavious, Kendaliyah, Keyvant and Ryelleone; brother, Larry Simmons ( (Angela) of Chesapeake, Virginia; three sisters, Katherine Simmons of Norfolk, Virginia, Sheila Turner of Emporia, Virginia and Hazel Ussery Byrd (Tommy) of Garysburg, North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangement, where Mr. Simmons will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, February 5, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Memories and Condolences may be shared via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
