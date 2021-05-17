Thomas John Thompson, age 49, resident of Emporia, VA, passed away on May 12, 2021.
Thomas was raised in Roanoke Rapids, NC. Thomas attended Wayne Community College for A.S. Forestry Management. Thomas’s love for Harley’s allowed him to work for Collier Harley Davidson of Roanoke Rapids, NC and Colonial Harley of Prince George.
Thomas also enjoyed hunting, Virginia wines, Iowa Hawkeyes athletics and was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 16 years, Karen Wrenn Thompson; his parents, Thomas H. Thompson and Pamela S. Thompson; brother, Tony Thompson (Beth); brother-in-law, Jimmie Wrenn; sister-in-law, Ginger Wrenn; father-in-law, James Wrenn Sr; mother-in-law, Ann Wrenn; special aunt and uncle, Tonya and Glenn McCormormick; nieces, Eloria Thompson, Becca Wrenn (Taylor Gill) and Jammie Wrenn and a beloved rescue companion, Maddie.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00am at the Greenville Cemetery on 1250 Skippers Road, Emporia, VA. Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 International, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to www.jtmorriss.com. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
