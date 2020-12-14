Floyd Thomas Moore (Tommy) passed away to meet his heavenly Father on December 11,2020.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, William Henry Moore , Virgie Hobbs Moore both of Skippers,Va., 2 brothers Albert Moore, Jimmy Moore of Emporia, and 1 sister Francis M. Pope of Capron, Va. 1 child Lisa Spraker.
He left behind to Cherish his memories his wife of 52 yrs, Joyce Spraker Moore, his children, Robin M.Tudor (Bill) of Emporia, Eddie T Moore (Sheryl) of Severn, NC.,Tanya Moore of Ridgeway, Va, Robin Taylor Rooker ( Johnny) of Emporia Va.,2 Brothers Stuart Moore ( Wilma), Tony Wayne Moore, 1 sister Nancy M. Turner (Joey) all of Emporia Va.
He leaves behind his 8 grandchildren. Wayne Moore ( whom he called his other son), Bethany,Tracy, Shannon, Matthew, Katelynn, Anthony and Daniel. Numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews he loved and cherished.
Tommy was a kind, loving, funny, hardworking beautiful soul.
He loved his family, cared deeply for his friends, had a love of fishing at Lake Gaston for catfish, tinkering with lawnmower or just about anything.
If you had the privilege to have known him, you were his friend for life. God has a great Man who will be truly missed here on Earth.
The funeral service was private, as he requested. His wishes were to be cremated at Moody Funeral Home, in Stuart Va.
In Lieu of Flowers donation can be sent to Zion Baptist Church in Skippers, Va or Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit in Emporia, Va.
