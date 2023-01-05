Louis A. Tucker was born November 1, 1924 in Richmond, Va.,and died December 25,2022 in Tallahassee, Florida, and was blessed with good health his entire life until recently.
He lived in Richmond until 1952, except for his Army Air Corp. service time, 1943-1946. Shortly after his release, in January 1946, he met the love of his life, Hannah Bunch, whom he married in 1948. Their wonderful marriage lasted 60 years until her death in 2008. He moved to Emporia, Va. in 1952, and lived there until 1974, when he moved to Tallahassee.
He achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Business Management from the University of Richmond, and worked as an accountant for much of career; from 1946 to 1953 for Clover Leaf Dairy, and David M.Lee and Co. in Richmond, Lassiter Buick Co. from 1952-1954 in Emporia, and the State of Florida from 1974 to 1988, when he retired. From 1954 to 1973 he owned and operated Emporia Office Supply Co., which he loved and excelled at, and was involved in many business, civic, and charitable organizations in Emporia.
He was a Christian, was a Baptist the first half of his life and one of Jehovah’s Witnesses the second half of his life. He deeply loved God, and his family, and was well known as a very kind, friendly and likable man. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, birdwatching, eating in restaurants, and traveling with his wife, family and friends.
He is survived by his two sons, Ross (Evelyn) and David (Lori); two grandchildren, Nathan (Yvette) and Lisa (Alex); three great- grandchildren, Ryleigh, Daniel and Leon; one brother, Walter (Jacque); a very devoted Mary Alice Dowling and other nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Hannah Bunch Tucker, his parents, Fred N.Tucker,Sr., and Ethel Dunn Tucker, and his brother, Fred N.Tucker
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CulleysMeadowWoodFuneral.com for the Tucker family.
