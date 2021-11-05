Mable Elizabeth Robbins, 93, of Emporia, died Tuesday October 19, 2021.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce and Leon Robbins, one sister, Nannie Lee Morriss. She is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, great great nephews and great great nieces.
Mable retired from the Coca-Cola bottling company of Emporia. She was a life long member of Calvary Baptist Church of Emporia and touched many young lives as a Sunday School Teacher. She was always willing to help anyone.
A memorial service will be held November 13, 2021 at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Church of Emporia.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
