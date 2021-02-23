On Sunday, August 3, 1958, Dillwyn Thomas Person began his earthly journey as the fourth born child to Thomas and Otelia Person. On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Dillwyn bid this world farewell and entered into eternal rest.
Dillwyn will be missed and treasured in the memories of his devoted wife, Denise Jackson Person; one brother, Clinton M. Person; three sisters, Janet P. Roberts (Al), Lyndia P. Ramsey (Gurnery) and Mary Person; one aunt, Ida P. Person; one uncle, Alvin B. Person; four nephews, Ross Roberts (Cassandra), Scott Roberts (Jennifer), Monte Person and Jon Eric Parker II; two nieces, Lauren Haire (Bryan) and Alexandra Parker; and three great-nieces, Kayla Person, Nia Roberts and Brooklyn Haire; one great nephew, Marquelle Person; his special mother-in-law, Shirley Jackson, aka Mama J; sister-in-law, Sandra Jackson Parker (Jon); three aunts-in-law, Doris Johnson, Barbara Faines and Lucille Knight, two uncles-in-law, Archer Knight, Jr. and Jerry Knight (Gwen); two special cousins, Reginald Person and Lyle Hatcher; a host of cousins and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Person will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be conducted at 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 24, 2012 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia. Rev. L. Daniel King will officiate and Elder Brandon Allen will deliver words of comfort.
Memories and condolences will be register via www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.