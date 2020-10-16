George Henderson Powell was born in Greensville County, Virginia on Tuesday, August 21, 1945. He was one of eight children born to the union of Eddie and Sarah Easter Powell, Sr.
George was a self-employed business owner of George H. Powell Logging.
On Sunday, October 11, 2020, while in the care of Bon Secours St. Mary’?’€’?’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, George peacefully departed this world and gained his heavenly wings. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Marion Powell; daughter, Dr. Michelle Denise Powell; father, Eddie Powell, Sr.; mother, Sarah Powell and brother, Alexander Powell.
Survivors include: daughter, Benita Satchel (Cedric) of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Brayden of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Madeline Harris (Leon) of Norfolk, Virginia; brothers, Rudolph Powell (Hattie) of Richmond Virginia, Kenny Powell (Shirley) of Newport News, Virginia, Nathaniel Powell of Manassas, Virginia, Eddie Powell, Jr. (Vivian) of Emporia, Virginia and Leon Powell, Sr. (Darlene) of Petersburg, Virginia; sister-in-law, Emma Powell of Emporia, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Professional service were entrusted to Knox-High Mortuary, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.