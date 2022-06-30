Gaston — William Woodrow Shearin, 86, died at his home, surrounded by family Monday, June 27, 2022.
Mr. Shearin was born in Northampton County, January 28, 1936, son to the late Woodrow Wilson Shearin and Gertrude Pauline Bradley Shearin. Mr. Shearin was an Owner/Operator in the Grocery Store business. He was also a member and Deacon at Antioch Christian Church in Elam. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shearin was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Overby Shearin; son, Charlie Vaughan; and brother, Norman Shearin.
Surviving are his sons, Fred Vaughan and wife, Angela, Donnie Vaughan and wife, Rita, and Jackie Vaughan and wife, Ann, all of Gaston; daughters, Rebecca Shearin and husband Roy, Linda Harris and husband, Mike, both of Gaston, Betsy Carter and husband, Dale, of Littleton, Mary Baird and husband, Buddy, of Emporia, and Donna Golden, of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Robert Shearin and wife, Odessa, and Roy Shearin and wife, Rebecca, both of Gaston; sisters, Ellen Shearin of Gaston, Betty Harlow and husband, Thomas, of Richmond, VA and Bonnie Overton and husband, William, of Seaboard, NC. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchilderen, and 6 great-greatgrandchildren.
Rev. Mark Wethington will conduct a funeral service Saturday, July 2, 2022 beginning at 11:00 am at Antioch Christian Church with interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, July 1, 2022 at Wrenn Funeral Home from 6-8 pm.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the Hospice nurses for such wonderful care shown to Mr. Shearin; Jaime and Keisha.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions be made, in the name of William Woodrow Shearin, to Antioch Christian Church, 151 Ebony Rd., Littleton, NC 27850.
Online condolences may be sent to www.wrennclarkehagen.com
