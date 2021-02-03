Betty Little Delbridge, 79, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Betty was born on April 9, 1942 and was raised in Pleasant Hill, NC and later moved to Emporia, Virginia, married and raised a family.
Betty loved her career as secretary of the Greensville County Public Schools Elementary School where she was devoted to teachers, parents and children. She retired on June 30, 2007 after 25 years service.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jarman Delbridge; her parents, Jesse Lee and Dora Webb Little; two sisters, Irene Turner and Mildred Pettway; four brothers, Dean Little, Harward Little, Joe Little and Lewis Little.
She is survived by a son, Walter “Jack” Deldridge (Melissa); daughter, Betty Jo Ridout (Ray); six grandchildren, Hunter Delbridge (Taylor), Mackenzie Delbridge, Jacob Gwaltney, Samantha Delbrdige, Emily Ridout and Ethan Ridout; a great-grandson, Mason Lee Delbridge, all of Emporia; two sisters, Rebecca Edwards and Verla Rainey (Edward0 and a special niece, Sharon Simmons (Charles).
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.