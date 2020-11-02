Charles Harvey Gleason, 75, passed away on October 29, 2020.
Charles was a retired Correctional Officer for the state of Virginia Department of Corrections and also served in the U.S. Navy.
He was the son of the late Perley Harvey Gleason and R. Marie Beeman Gleason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James D. Gleason, and daughter, Charlene A. Gleason.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann Gleason, daughters, Michele Whitby (Rodney), Rochelle Jenkins (Donald), sister, C. Jeanne Stanton (Allen), and sister-in-law Judith A. Gleason grandchildren, Twyla Campbell, Kyle Rook, great-grandchildren Savannah Rook, Kole Rook and several nieces and nephews.
