EMPORIA, V.A.- Roger Earl Thorpe, age 74, of Emporia, VA, was called home on Wednesday, April 13,2022 in the woods doing what he loved, hunting.
Earl was born on May 3, 1947, to Neuit and Ruth Thorpe in Emporia, VA. Followed by his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his daughter, Twyla Thorpe; his son, Jeff Reeves; his sister, Rose Rabbitt; and his brothers, John Thorpe and William “Buck” Thorpe.
Known as Coconut to his siblings or Davy Crockett to his hunting buddies, Earl was loved by so many that he encountered. Earl never met a stranger and always enjoyed sitting around sharing stories of his life. You have never had a hug until you’ve had one of his warm bear hugs. Although retiring from Perdue in Prince George, VA, his greatest passion was his taxidermy work that he did for 28 plus years. Anyone entering the shop could feel the warming energy that he radiated through his joyful smile. Earl was a simple man, who lived a simple life loving God, family, friends, and the outdoors.
Left to cherish Earl’s memory is his loving wife Anita; his sons John Thorpe(Brittany) of Emporia, VA, Craig Phillips(Jenny) of Emporia, VA, Scott Reeves(April) of Florida and Ray Reeves(Robin) of Florida; his grandchildren Blake Hitt of Gaston, NC, Dennis Phillips, Nic Thorpe, Anna Patterson and Lynleigh Thorpe all of Emporia, VA; his sisters Maggie Bendell(Eldon) of Emporia, VA, Edith Morris of Emporia, VA, Peggy Vaughan of Heath, TX and Ruth O’Berry of Jarrett, VA; his brother Neuit Thorpe, Jr(Patsy) of Emporia, VA; his mother and father in law Buck and Carol Butler of Crystal River, FL; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of Earl’s life will be held at Echol’s Funeral Home in Emporia, VA with visitation at 5 pm and service following at 6 pm with Pastor Troy Green officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to send a donation in memory of Earl Thorpe to Greensville Volunteer Fire Department or to Grace Community Fellowship in Emporia, VA.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.