Kerzena Lane Grizzard Matthews, 95, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Emporia, VA, departed this life on February 13, 2021.
Kerzena was born on December 28, 1925 in Greensville County, VA, a daughter of the late Vernon Kinard and Rosa Saunders Grizzard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Elmer Nathaniel Matthews, Sr.; three brothers, Charles, Sailor, and Nolan Grizzard; and three sisters, Maddie Rose Harrell, Vernelle Bristow, and Christine Mays.
She leaves cherished memories to her son, E. Nathaniel Matthews, Jr. (Sue Ellen) of Peoria, AZ; two granddaughters, Jessica Adams (Tim) of Peoria, AZ, and Sara Sorensen (Tyler) of Mesa, AZ; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Avery Adams and Penelope and Emmy Sorensen; and sister, Edrice Lovie GrizzardLucas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
For many years Kerzena assisted her husband with the business operations of his Exxon Service stations; she took great pride in her meticulous record keeping. Kerzena was a licensed cosmetologist and also worked in the fashion industry and retired from Peebles Department Store. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star, Whaleyville Chapter #137; having served as a Worthy Grand Matron. Kerzena was a lifetime member of Main Street Baptist Church where she enjoyed fellowship and singing in the church choir.
She enjoyed reading and completing newspaper puzzles, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In 2014, Kerzena moved with her family out west to Arizona where she spent the last six years getting to see her great-grandchildren grow up and spend precious time with her family. Kerzena enjoyed an active independent lifestyle at The Forum at Desert Harbor participating in many outings and events.
A family remembrance service was held at Heritage Chapel in Peoria, AZ. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery in Emporia, VA, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Main Street Baptist Church in Emporia, VA.
