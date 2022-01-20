John Richard Harrell, Sr., 90, of Emporia, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Allen Harrell and a son, William Daniel Harrell.
Mr. Harrell is survived by three daughters, Joan Harrell Spence, Sherry Harrell Avery (Billy) and Karla Jo Robbins (David); three sons, John Richard Harrell, Jr. (Vivian), Kelly Eugene Harrell (Pamela) and Henry Scott Harrell (Dawn); nine grandchildren, Amy Avery Barnes (Rusty), William Rideout Avery, Jr. (Heather), Sarah Avery Logue (Justin), Bruce Robbins (Megan), Brandy Hobbs (Earl), Matthew Benjamin Harrell, Dana Harrell Maule (Andrew), Anna Marie Harrell and William John Harrell; six Great-Grandchildren, William Rideout Avery, III, Julia Avery, Jackson Barnes, Teagan Robbins, Joseph Robbins and David Hobbs,
The funeral service, led by Pastor Tom Durrance was held graveside 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Independence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Independence United Methodist Church cemetery fund.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
