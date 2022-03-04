Virginia Joyner Draper, 88, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022 at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, NC. She was preceded in death by her
husband Jerry Leonard Draper, Sr., sons Jerry L. Draper, Jr and Donald W. Draper, Sr. and daughter Audrey F. Howell. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years at Greensville Memorial Hospital and Avis B Adams nursing home.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Woodard of Conway, NC., grandchildren
Steven Reeves (Danielle), Jerry Draper, III (Toni), Donald Draper, Jr., Stephanie Fowler, Sherry Jarratt, Jade Stephens, Marvin Howell (Tiffany), Lauren Starke (John), Alyssa Draper, Jessie Draper, Tiffany Bryon (Hunter), sister Nancy Gauldin of Richmond, VA and sister-in-law Geraldine Joyner of Lake Gaston.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Echols Funeral Home Chapel from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Thomas Memorial
Baptist Church in Drewryville, VA. at 2:00pm with Dr. Rick Hurst, officiating. Interment at Drewryville Cemetery.
