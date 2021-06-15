Arthur Milton Prince
“Preacher”
May 22, 1932-June 12, 2021
On June 12, 2021, Arthur Milton Prince left this life for his eternal home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was known to his family and friends as “Preacher” but to his family, he was “Popa”.
He was born and raised in Emporia, Virginia and most importantly, lived his life on the Dry Bread Road which he loved dearly and never wanted to travel far from. He retired from Johns Manville/Georgia Pacific after 42 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was a man of faith, a strong but gentle man that loved his family with all of his heart.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Nell Irene Tomlison Prince, his son, Milton Steve Prince and wife Rosemary, grandchildren, Michele Prince Turner (Kenny), Michael Steve Prince (Tonya) and Amanda Prince Sadler (Elliott), great-grandchildren, Kailtyn Turner, Andrew and Avarie Prince, Wyatt and Austyn Sadler. Sisters Lelia Louise Phillips and Mary Bernice Phillips, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preacher was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Lee Prince & Lila Lelia Phillips Prince, brothers James Edward Prince, and Herman Lee “Billy Buck” Prince, sisters Virginia Magalene Banner, Ethel Mae Allen, Shirley Ann Allen and Erma Jean Veliky.
Funeral Services will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Thursday, June 17 at 2pm. Visitation for family and friends will be an hour prior to the service.
If desired, memorial contributions can be sent to Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
16489 Dry Bread Road. Emporia, VA 23847.
Online Condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
