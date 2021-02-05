Pleasant Hill, NC - Roger Anthony Porch, son of Lola Moncree Harding Ferguson and the late John Roger Porch, began his journey through life on September 26, 1948, in Northampton County, North Carolina.
Roger was educated in Northampton County Public School System; graduating from Gumberry High School. For over 40 years, he was employed with Georgia Pacific of Emporia, Virginia.
Roger departed this earthly life on Monday, February 1, 2021; while in the care of Vidant North Hospital, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
Survivors include: two children, Michael Porch of Knightdale, North Carolina and Barbara Porch of Raleigh, North Carolina; his mother, Lola Ferguson of Maryland; two brothers, Donald N. Porch of Pleasant Hill, North Carolina and Mayso M. Porch (Vanessa) of West End, North Carolina; other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Porch will lie in repose from 12 to 4 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021 and 9 to 11 AM on Monday, February 8, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on the ground of Faithful Band Missionary Baptist Church, 1233 Cornwallis Road - Pleasant Hill, North Carolina, with Pastor Gregory L. Evans, delivering words of comfort.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
