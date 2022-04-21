Mother Lucy Webb Hicks, began her journey through life on Wednesday, May 21, 1930 in Northampton County, North Carolina to the parentage of the late Herman Ben Webb and Fannie Moody Webb. On Friday, April 15, 2022; she peacefully transitioned to her eternal home.
Survivors include: her daughter, Helena (Elbert) Parker of the home; four grandchildren, Audra (Lindsey) Hines, Sr. of Richmond, Virginia, Andre Hicks of Emporia, Virginia, Pastor Rev. Dr. Polly Jones (Minister Patrick Jones, Sr.) Jones of Skippers, Virginia and Dwight Hicks, Sr. (Minister Jennifer Hicks) of Richmond, Virginia; eleven great-grandchildren, Demetrius Delbridge, Linsey Hines Jr., Jordan Hines, Patrick Jones, Jr. Heather Jones, Pierre’ Jones, Patrice Jones, Leletha Hicks, Dwight Hicks Jr., Lauryn Hicks and Themon Hicks; six great, great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bertha Turner and Celia Young; two sisters-in-law, Mary Harrison and Mamie Squire; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary Inc, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mother Hicks will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
