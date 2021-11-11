Mr. William Earl ‘Willie” Grizzard, 69, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was the son of the late Conrad and Margaret Grizzard.
Willie is survived by sisters, Connie Riddick, Susan Gillam (Curtis), Mary Conwell, Deborah Myrick (Joseph), brothers, Donald Grizzard, Sr. and Timothy Grizzard and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 10 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax St. Jarratt, Virginia where the funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 11. Interment will follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.