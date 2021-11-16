Lofton Johnson, age 93, died peacefully after a brief illness on November 7, 2021. He was the fifth child of eleven born to the late Josephine (Easter) Johnson and William Johnson. Upon graduation from Greenville County High School, he was drafted into the United States Army and served during World War II, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After his service in the armed forces, Lofton joined his older sisters in New York City. There, he continued to serve first as a nurse’s aide and later as a member of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for the City of New York. It was in this role that Lofton found his calling in the medical field and provided expert emergency care to patients primarily in the borough of the Bronx. Lofton always spoke fondly of his career with EMS and of caring for his patients. He retired as a supervisor after close to four decades of service.
Lofton’s loving and calming presence will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by two sisters, Delores Crichlow and Shirley Daughtry, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He will be laid to rest in the Stith Family Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
