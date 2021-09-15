Emporia, VA - Mrs. Thelma Iolia Harding Jefferson, age 89, of Emporia and a native of Northampton County, NC, departed this earthly lie on Wednesday, September 8, 2021; while in the care of Envoy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lawrenceville, Virginia.
Thelma was born on Thursday, July 7, 1932 in Northampton County, North Carolina, to the parentage of the late Johnnie Alfred Harding and Elizabeth Wells Harding.
Survivors include: daughter, Sandra Faith Jefferson of Emporia, Virginia; grandson, Najah Travis; sisters, Georgetta White of Brooklyn, New York, Martha Scott of Manhattan, New York and Dozine Hampton of Pleasant Hill, North Carolina; a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Jefferson will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Homegoing services will be held at 11 Am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Faithful Band Missionary Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill, North Carolina with Pastor Gregory L. Evans, officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Forest lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Mrs. Jefferson to: Faithful Band Missionary Baptist Church, Post Office Box 54, 1233 Cornwallis Road - Pleasant Hill, North Carolina 27866
