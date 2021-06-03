Richmond, Virginia - Antionette Latrice Sykes, daughter of the late George L. Sykes and Mary L. Ratcliff Sykes, was born on Friday, March 16, 1973 in Emporia.
Antionette obtained her education through the public schools of Greensville County, and went on to further her education in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon returning to Emporia, she gained employment at Central State Hospital, as a mental health technician, where her love for helping others grew.
Antionette departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021; while in the care of St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, Virginia;
Survivors include: her life-long companion, Shadeed Jones; her children, Keian S. Hayes, Devon K. Hayes, Jalier R. Jones, Javonte’ R. Jones; granddaughter, Zai Hayes; niece, Layla L. Sykes; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. of 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Ms. Sykes will lie in repose from 2 to 6 pm on Friday, June 4, 2021. and from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, June 5, followed by funeral services at 11 am . She will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.