Charlene Benita Thomas Spence, age 53, of Chester, Virginia and a native of Emporia, departed this earthly life on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Survivors include: her husband, Willie Sherwood Spence; son, Isaiah Thomas Spence both of Chester, Virginia; mother, Julie Mae Hill Thomas, of Emporia, Virginia; grandmother, Cornelia Bernice Walker of Mechanicsville, Virginia; siblings, Warren Kelvin Thomas of Jarratt, Virginia, Veronica Thomas Powell (Shawn) of Emporia, Virginia and Lawrence Randolph Thomas Jr. of Pleasant Hill, North Carolina; nieces, Yvonne Lee, Courtney Thomas, Raven Thomas and Morgan Dailey; nephew, Jordan Thomas; great-nephews, Jakori Thomas and Jahri Thomas; one great-niece, Jade Thomas; one very special uncle, Belma Tucker (Jannette); one devoted cousin, Stephanie Mincey Owens; sisters-at-heart, Tasha Turpin, LaTangie Hardy-Robinson and Molly Robinson; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. - 568 Halifax Street, Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Spence will lie in repose from 12 to 5 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
A Celebration, honoring her life, love and legacy will be held at 12 Noon on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Greensville County Elementary School. She will lie in state for viewing one hour prior to the service and will be laid to rest in the Zion Community Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
