Thomas Lee Daniels, Sr., age 72, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Thursday, February 18, 2021; while in the care of Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
Thomas was born to the late Richard Joyner and late Mamie Lee Daniels on May 20, 1948. He was raised by his mother, the late Dorothy Seaborn Harris and late step father Edward Harris in Emporia, Virginia.
Cherished memories will forever linger in the hearts of: his children, Melissa Daniels Moses (Earl) of Newport News, VA and Thomas Lee Daniels, Jr. (Beverly) of Midlothian, VA; his grandchildren, William Earl Moses, Jr, Anchorage, AK, Laurence Kimber Moses, Fairfax, VA, Ryan Christopher Moses, Langley VA, Nena Nicole Daniels, Justin Xavier Daniels, Mya Leandra Daniels and step- granddaughter, Tayler Alexis DeDeaux, all of Midlothian, VA; his step-mother, Irene Joyner, Kingstree, SC; paternal siblings, Elaine Harper (Kenneth) of Cambridge Heights, NY, Diamond (Eric) of Waco, TX, Cassandra Scott (Derek) of Florence, SC and Pamela Joyner of Elmont, NY; maternal siblings, Vernell Daniels, Dale Daniels, Betty Kee and Joyce Powell all of Emporia, VA and Leon Daniels (Gloria) Baltimore, MD; a brother-in-law, Moses Wilson, Kingstree, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Daniels will lie in repose from 12 to 6 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Mr. Daniels will lie in state for 2 hours prior to the service on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive - Newport News, Virginia, followed by Celebration of Life at 2 PM, with Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr., Pastor, delivering words of comfort.
Mr. Daniels will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
