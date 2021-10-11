It is with great sorrow her family announces the unexpected passing of Brenda Allene Crockett Fuller on October 7, 2021 to be welcomed by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with many loved ones who predeceased her.
She is survived by her fiancé, Robby Butler, her daughters, Heather Marie Fuller, Ashley Nicole Fuller, and Cindy Butler, her mother and father, Sam and Barbara Crockett, her brother, John Crockett, and many beloved aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
Brenda graduated from Greensville County High School in 1992 and served in the U.S. Air Force after graduation. She enjoyed making crafts, especially blankets, wreaths, and delicious pickles for her family and friends! The most important thing Brenda will be remembered for is her capacity to love. She truly loved without expectation of being loved in return.
Words cannot describe how deeply Brenda will be missed. She loved the Lord and our loss is heaven’s gain.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, starting at 1:00 P.M., with Rev. Bobby Griles officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
