Herbert Burrell “Pug” Rawlings, 85, of Adams Grove passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022 with his daughters by his side. He was the son of the late Ernest Hope Rawlings, Sr. and Virginia Fischer Rawlings. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Alice Rebecca “Sue” Hilty and Ernest H. Rawlings, Jr.
Pug was born and raised in Southampton County and after serving in the Army, farmed the family’s land in Adams Grove for nearly forty years. Pug loved fishing and was able to continue his fishing adventures the past few years thanks to his fishing buddy, Donald Murrell. Pug also enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Earl Clements, and catching up with neighbor, Dennis Whitby, and other fellow hunt club members. Pug would often spend time at Lake Gaston with his companion, Gerri Joyner, and other friends. Even after he retired from farming, Pug still kept up with how the area crops were coming along. He loved being outside and could often be found sitting in his recliner in the doorway of his shop enjoying the weather or working on a fishing project.
Pug loved his daughters and grandchildren as well as his four legged granddaughters, Ramsey, Sadie and Lula. Pug is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Rawlings Councill (Travis) and Joy Elizabeth Rawlings, as well as his two grandchildren, Jackson Burrell “Jax” Falls and Holland Elizabeth Councill. Pug was a proud “Grandaddy” and loved every minute he spent with Jax and Holland.
A private burial will be held at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Councill residence (502 Meherrin St. Emporia, Va. 23847) on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5-7pm.
