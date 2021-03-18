Celeste Parham Green, began her journey through life on Sunday, June 25, 1933 in Dolphin, Virginia. She was born to the parentage of the late Bennie Parham and Annie O. Avent.
On Tuesday, March 16, 2021; while in the comfort of her home, Celeste peacefully slipped into eternal slumber.
Cherished memories shall forever remain in the hearts of: her loving children, Charles E. Cain, Cleo C. Adams and James C. Cain all of Emporia, Virginia and Joseph L. Cain (Betty) of Richmond, Virginia; children-at-heart, James R. Green of Richmond, Virginia, Mattie Washington and Frankie Green, Jr. both of Emporia, Virginia, Bobby Green, Wayne Green, Joyce Green, Celestine Green, Patricia Green, Daphne Green and Edith Green all of Richmond, Virginia; sister-in-law, Viola Lee; special friend, Russell Lee; sister-at-heart, Virgie DeBerry; daughter-at-heart, Pearly Cain; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Green will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, March 19 and 9:30 to 12Noon on Saturday, March 20.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Adams Family Cemetery, Independence Church Road - Emporia, Virginia with Pastor Arthur Vincent.
Memories and Condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
