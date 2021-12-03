Milton Steve Prince, 68, passed away unexpectedly at Saint Francis Medical Center on Tuesday, November 30th. Steve was born on September 19, 1953 to Nell and Arthur “Preacher” Prince. He is survived by his mother, Nell Prince; wife of 49 years, Rosemary Prince; children Michele Prince-Turner (Kenny), Michael Prince (Tonya) & Amanda Prince Sadler (Elliott); grandchildren Kaitlyn Turner, Andrew and Avarie Prince & Wyatt and Austyn Sadler; his best friend and companion, Rigby Prince; sister-in-law Suzanne Harrell of Newport, TN, Laurie Carr (John) of King George, VA and brother-in-law Rob Black (Stephanie) of South Hill, VA; nieces and nephews Jennifer Newton, Jonathan Harrell, Robert Brooks & Elizabeth and Ryan Black; many aunts, cousins and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur “Preacher” Prince.
Steve was a devoted Christian, loving son, doting husband and supportive father but he was most affectionately known to everyone as “Big Daddy”-dare we say his starring role- to his 5 grandchildren. Steve was a dedicated employee of Mitchell Brothers Supermarket which felt more like a family to him. He later retired from Greensville Correctional Center where he also had many friends. He was a committed member of Main Street Baptist Church and the Family YMCA of Emporia.
Steve loved to travel, the beach, working in the yard, walking his beloved dog, Rigby, attending ball games and spoiling his grandchildren. Everything in his life centered around his family.
Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on December 4, 2021 at Main Street Baptist Church. A funeral service will then be held at 2:00pm. Interment to follow at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Dry Bread Road, Emporia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Main Street Baptist Church or the Family YMCA of Emporia.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.