Brenda Lee Atkins-Gatling departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Bon Secours Saint Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
Brenda was born on July 6, 1961 in Northampton County, North Carolina to the late Coley Lee Atkins and Annie Mae Adams Atkins.
Survivors include: her husband, Vicktory Gatling; two daughters, Vicktoria Breonna Mae and De'Ja Breanne Gatling; daughter-at-heart, Amecia D. Slade (Kye) and a darling grand-daughter, Alayna Kamiyah Lee Slade; two sisters, JoAnn Tucker (Edward) and Patty D. Atkins; one brother-in-law, Castile Gatling (Tonya); two sisters-in-law, Terry Gatling and Charity Deloatch; three aunts Gladys Cain, Pearly Harrison and Nadine Doyle; nieces and nephews; many cousins, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Atkins-Gatling will lie in repose from Noon to 5 PM on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Graveside Services will be held at 1PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, VA.
Memories and condolences may be registered via www.knoxhighmortuary.com
