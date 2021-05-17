Louise Pearson Moody, daughter of the late Dallas Roberts and Vastie Pearson, began her journey through life on Thursday, January 14, 1937, in Emporia, Virginia.
On Tuesday, May 4, 2021; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia; our dear loved one quietly transitioned from earthly labour unto eternal reward.
Survivors include: her children, Tyrone Moody and Joyce Johnson (Eric) and Diane Elizabeth Boyd; daughter-in-law, Denise Moody; grandchildren, Twanda Turner, Tinisha Turner, Shatoya Moody, Taurean Cedric Moody, Tyrone “TJ’ Moody” and Dontae Moody; brother, George Pearson (Mertes); sister-in-law, Ella Robinson; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements where Mrs. Moody will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 30 Quarrels Road - Emporia, Virginia with Rev. Colonious Avent, officiating.
Memories and Condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhigmortuary.com
