On Tuesday, August 28, 1951, life began for Gaynelle Laverne Wright, as the late Wallace and Cedie Fisher Wright welcomed their new baby girl in Emporia, Virginia.
Gaynelle received her education at Edward W. Wyatt High School in Greensville County.
On Monday, May 17, 2021, our dear loved was summoned home to eternal rest and peace, while in the care of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Mechanicsville Virginia. In addition to her loving and devoted parents, Gaynelle is now reunited with her beloved daughter, Marva Wright and two brothers, Arthur and Andrew Wright.
Survivors include: one brother, Pastor James Wright (Rosa) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one sister, Pearl Winston of Richmond, Virginia; six nieces, Crystal Wright, Pamela Kinlaw, Diandra Wright, Regina Powell, Serena Walton and Eugenia Lewis; four nephews, Darrin Sloan, Sr., Andrew Taylor, Ricky David and Anthony Wright, Sr.; three great-nieces, Crystan Mclymore, Danyelle Kinlaw and Channing Kinlaw; three great-nephews, Tie’rre Kinlaw, David Mclymore and Anthony Wright, Jr.; one of many family friends, Donald ‘’DB’’ Brown; her long-time friend, Willie Mae Tillar; a special friend, Angela Richardson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Ms. Wright will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 28, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens of Emporia, Virginia. The family will assemble at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service for the processional to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
