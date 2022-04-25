DaJunderiel Montravia Drake was born on October 11, 1992, to Erica Bynum and Robert Branch, Jr. in Emporia, Virginia. DaJunderiel, affectionately known as “Daisy Duke” and “Daja” was a true compassionate “soldier”, who was a fighter both physically, spiritually and emotionally.
On Monday April 18th, 2022, God sent an angel to escort our dear loved one to her heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Thomas Waller, Dalphine Branch, Robert Branch, and a devoted friend, Milton Cain Jr.
Survivors include: her son, Cameron DeSean Drake; loving and devoted parents, Erica Waller-Bynum (Ernest) and Robert Branch (Patricia) all of Jarratt, Virginia; five brothers, Roderick Branch, Tishun Branch, Rakuan Young, Tyree Pierce and Ja’Shun Branch; grandmother, Pearline Waller “Nana”, Mary Harris; aunts, Tammy Waller, Priscilla Porter (George), Jennifer Anderson (Stanley), Linda Winfield (Carlton), La’Verne Short (Peter), Mary Taylor (Quinton), Cornelia Drake, Sylvia Gray (Donnie) Shayna Stith, Regina Langley-Anderson (Roger), Barbara Hill and Sandra Waller; uncles, Tony Branch (Angelina), Benjamin Waller, Clarence Smith, Vincent Stith and Terrence Stith; two nieces, Ivory Branch and Raya Young; one nephew, Karter Branch, all whom she truly adored and loved; godson, SiYon Barner; godparents, Bernard Trisvan, Sr, and Norma Parker; god brother, Jerome Trisvan, god sisters, Keisha Rose and Oneste Tucker; a devoted and special cousin/sister-at-heart, Heaven Harrison; devoted friends, Shayna Scott, Shaquanna Barner, Ebony Jones, Kierra Hill and Keara Morrow; numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousin, and friends whom she loved as well.
Knox-High Mortuary Inc, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Ms. Drake will lie in repose from 12 to 5 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 1PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Emporia, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
