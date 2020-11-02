James A. Vincent, Sr., passed away on September 26, 2020 at the Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 9, 1940 in Emporia, VA., to the late Billy B. and Frances Somner Vincent. He was also predeceased by his wife, Gwen Francis Vincent, children, James A. Vincent, Jr., Jill Frances Vincent, Amanda Francis Emerson, brother, Ronald F. Vincent, nephew, Jason B. Vincent.
He was a graduate of Greensville County High School and attended Louisburg Junior College in Louisburg, NC. He farmed in Greensville County in a family farming operation with his father, Billy B. Vincent and brothers Ronald and Lindsey for many years. Later he operated Vincent Grocery in Skippers, VA., until he retired.
He is survived by his siblings, Billy B. Vincent, Jr., (Helen), Joan V. Herring (Jack), Lindsey S. Vincent (Scott), his beloved granddaughter, two grandsons, along with nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Corinth Cemetery in Skippers, VA., on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Larry Grizzard officiating.
Covid-19 guidelines will apply. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Baptist Church.
