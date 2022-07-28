Longtime Henrico County Delegate to the Virginia General Assembly John Spence “Jack” Reid died in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17th surrounded by his family. He was 79 years old.
Reid is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judi, his son John, his daughter Lisa, son-in-law Patrick Connole, and grandchildren John Paul “JP” and Julia “Lia.”
Jack was born on August 1, 1942, in Norfolk Virginia, the only child of U.S. Navy Lt. Commander John Joseph Reid and public school teacher and historian Lota Spence Reid.
Jack left home in Emporia, Va to become a boarding student at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond. There he excelled in athletics and became co-captain of the football team and a stand-out basketball player.
Jack attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina graduating in 1965 and later completed his Master’s of Education at the University of Virginia.
Jack was a teacher and assistant football coach at Lee-Davis High School and later assistant track coach at the University of Richmond.
As principal of Robious Middle School in Chesterfield Jack was a strict but smart disciplinarian who took pride in supporting and defending his teachers while aggressively trying to help troubled students get their lives right before moving to high school.
Jack served as the Chairman of the Republican Party in the then 3rd Congressional District and was a regular surrogate for Virginia’s statewide Republican candidates for years before seeking office himself.
In 1989, Jack became the first Republican in the modern era elected to represent Henrico County in the Virginia House of Delegates, a position he held through nine election cycles before retiring in 2008.
He is credited with crafting landmark compromise legislation with environmentalists and energy executives to reduce emissions from smokestacks and ensure clean air in Virginia.
Jack was active in community groups and served as the president of the Carver Elementary School PTA, on the board of directors of the West Richmond Kiwanis Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and was a member of the Tuckahoe Masonic Lodge, the Acca Temple Shrine, the West Richmond Businessmen’s Association and served on the steering committee of the Education Commission of the States.
On Wednesday, July 27th the family received visitors from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Bliley Funeral Home on Augusta Avenue in Richmond.
Memorial Services for Jack Reid took place the next day, Thursday, July 28th at noon at West End Assembly of God on N. Parham Rd in Henrico, followed by burial in Goochland County.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be considered for the Alpha-1 Foundation to research and cure genetic lung diseases. Judi suffers from Alpha-1 and Jack served on the foundation’s national board.
To view the complete obituary and livestreaming information, go to www.blileys.com
