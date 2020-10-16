Zenobia Rolander ‘Inkey’ Brown Jones began her earthly journey on Saturday, April 30, 1955 in Southampton County, Virginia. She was the last of five children born to the parentage of Louis Samuel Brown, Sr. and Erma Rebecca Key of Yale, Virginia.
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, after an extended period of illness, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, was called home to be with the Lord; while in the serenity of her home. She now rejoins those who preceded her in death: parents, Louis and Erma Brown; sisters, Audry Brown, Eva J. Brown and brother, Louis S. Brown, Jr.
Survivors include: her loving husband, James Jr. of the home; two wonderful children, James L. Jones III (Sharonda) of Prince George, Virginia and Tamara R. Jones of Petersburg, Virginia; two grandchildren Matthew Smith of Hampton, Virginia and Jasmine Jones of Prince George, Virginia; one sister, Marilyn Edwards of Washington, District of Columbia; one great aunt-in-law, Elizabeth Lewis of Jarratt, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Clinton Jones of Bowie, Maryland; four sisters-in-law, Joyce Brown, Rita Plummer, Barbara Cooper-Jones and Kimberly Saunders; a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jefferson Cemetery, Jarratt, Virginia.
Professional service were entrusted to Knox-High Mortuary, Inc.
