Mr. Howard C. Morris, 88, of Emporia, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Willie H. and Annie Bradley Morris and was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Parker and a brother, James Henry Morris.
Mr. Morris was a lifelong member of Aberdour Presbyterian Church. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing and working his garden. He worked for many years at Whitehead-Harding and was known to many as “The Grocery Man”. Upon their closing, he went to work until retirement at Greensville Memorial Hospital in maintenance and was “always working” and earned another nickname as “The Hammer Man”.
Howard is survived by his wife, Margaret H. Morris; son, John Morris (Traci); grandson, William Howard “Will” Morris; and a brother, Joseph Thomas Morris.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 11 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held graveside 2 p.m. Friday, November 12 at Aberdour Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Aberdour Presbyterian Church, 702 Allen Rd, Jarratt, Virginia 23867 or to Gideon’s International, Emporia Greensville Camp, P.O. Box 105, Emporia, Virginia 23847.
