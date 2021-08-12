Minister Christine V. Cain Williams Blackshear, 80, of; Bronx, NY, peacefully transitioned from time to eternity on Thursday morning, August 5, 2021 at her residence.
Christine was born May 29, 1941, in Emporia, VA to the late Joseph A. Cain and the late Earnestine P. Cain. She received her early education in the Greensville County Schools and was a graduate of the E. W. Wyatt High School class of 1959.
Survivors include: children, Pamela Yvette Williams, Christopher Kevin Williams and Frank Lance Blackshear (Jessica); grandchildren, Christopher Lance Williams (Amar), Christopher Corey Williams, Ashley Williams Brown (Byron), Kiana Dressman (Mark), Sierra Blackshear, Christopher Justin (CJ) Williams and Catalina Williams; great-grandchildren, Noelle Brown, Israel Brown, Judah Brown, Malachi Brown, Sophia Dressman and Amir Williams ; siblings, Joseph Kiser Cain (Shirley), Robert Earl Cain (Barbara), Donnie Edward Cain (Sharon), William Bernard Cain (Arletha); Jacquelyn Lindemann (Edward) ; Yvonne Gage and Nellie Thornton (Johnnie).
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery , Emporia, VA.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
