Lucille “Lou” Price Berger Tulloh, 92, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Ryan Lee “Bill” Tulloh on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Lou was born in Gretna, Virginia on August 17, 1928 and was the youngest child of John Daniel Berger, Sr. and Bertha Hardaway Berger.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Lou was predeceased by her brothers, Floyd H. Berger and John D. Berger, Jr., her sister Elva “Junie” B. Brooking, and a dear cousin raised with her, Witcher T. Berger.
She is survived by her son, William R. Tulloh and her twin daughters, Betty Lou Tulloh and Barbara T. Flatin (Mark); three granddaughters, Anne K.F. Wendling (Alex), Laura R. Price, and Grace T. Golden (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Lucy C. Golden, Arthur T. Wendling, and Peter A. Golden; many nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Cleo and Bud.
Lou graduated from Madison College (JMU) with a B.S. in Education, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. She also earned an M.A. in Education at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
After graduating, Lou moved to Emporia, Virginia where she had a long and distinguished teaching and coaching career with the Greensville County school system. In 1990, she was named Belfield School Teacher of the Year and the Greensville County Teacher of the Year.
. Lou was a remarkably strong woman who overcame more than her fair share of hardships. Widowed after ten short, but very happy, years of marriage, she went on to raise her three children by herself while shaping young minds in the classroom and on the basketball court. Her students remembered her fondly, and she lived for those moments when they would tell her how she had influenced their lives; her science class being the first step on the road to medical school, for example.
Lou was a member of Main Street Baptist Church for nearly 70 years; this community was a huge source of strength for her. An avid Berger family historian, she enjoyed her time as a member of the Hicksford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also an animal-lover. Her roster of cherished pets included dogs, cats, roosters, ponies, and a rabbit.
Lou was an ACC basketball fanatic, a talented gardener, and a loving grandmother. She spent many happy summers water skiing, swimming, and boating with her family on Lake Gaston. She was deeply devoted to her Emporia community, her family, and her faith.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service for the immediate family. Her family asks that you celebrate Lou’s life in your heart by appreciating a beautiful flower, cuddling with a pet, or reflecting on your favorite Bible verse. Memorial donations may be made to the Pedigree Foundation at www.pedigreefoundation.org, or your favorite animal rescue organization.
To share an online condolence, please visit www.blileys.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.