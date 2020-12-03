Mrs. Marie W. Holland, 90, of Emporia, widow of Walton R. “Red” Holland, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Bernard Wills, Sr. and Margaret K. Wills and was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Bernard “Pete” Wills, Jr., William Alfred Wills and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Wills.
Mrs. Holland is survived by a son, Al Holland (Penny); two daughters, Rita Barnes (Harrell) and Debbie Delbridge (Tom); grandsons, Chris and Brandon Holland and Matthew and Logan Delbridge; great-grandchildren, Mason Holland and Waylynn Delbridge; sister-in-law, Annie Wills and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held graveside 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
