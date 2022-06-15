Maezine Harrison Williams one of 14 children born to the parentage of the late Richard and Lizzie Harrison. She was born July 17, 1923, in Greensville County Virginia.
Maezine departed this earthly life at 7:06 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022 after an extended illness.
Maezine married the late Warren G. Williams on August 6, 1938. This Union was blessed with the birth of eight children, Warren L. Williams (deceased), Fannie Ridley of Smithfield, Virginia, Henry Williams (Shirley) (deceased), William Williams (Wanda) of Lawrenceville, Virginia, Katherine Robinson of Emporia, Virginia, Annie Jackson of San Antonio, Texas, Ann M. Williams of Washington, DC, and Carrie L. Williams (deceased).
Warren and Maezine were given a blessing from a friend of the family, the late Byron 'Bobby' Himple. Another blessing came when Warren's sister, Grace Daniel passed, and leaving, her four children, Paulette Daniels-Hicks (deceased), Malcolm Daniels (Edna) (deceased), Lynette Daniel of Washington, DC and Brian Harris (Edna) of Augusta, Georgia.
In addition to her children, Maezine leaves leaves to mourn her departure: 35 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 90 great, great-grandchildren; 2 great, great-great grandchildren; one sister, Lizzie Mae Sills; a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Williams will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Greensville Elementary School Auditorium - Emporia, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the Zion Community Cemetery - Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolence may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
