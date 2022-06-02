Laura E. Prince, 76, of Emporia, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022.
She was the widow of the late Herman L. “Billy Buck” Prince and was also preceded in death by a son, Herman L. “Rooster” Prince, Jr.
Laura is survived by her son, Tommy C. Prince (Melinda); six grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Margaret Newsome, Shirley Ottinger, Jane Powell and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service, led by Pastor C. W. Bing was held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Interment followed at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearer was Aaron Gibbs. Active pallbearers were Kenny Newsome, Jeff Allen, Roy Lee Prince, Keith Phillips, Herschel Mitchell and Brandon Gibbs.
